Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $103.78. 885,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

