Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Madison Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 1.8% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Gartner worth $112,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.83.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

