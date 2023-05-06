GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $940,020.02 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00017829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $510.33 million and $940,020.02 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,278.34 or 1.00021785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

