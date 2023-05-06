GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512.22 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $512.22 million and $878,440.54 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00018151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,842.23 or 0.99944383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002331 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,440.4868557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.21777939 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $977,576.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

