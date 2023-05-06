Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 46.18%.

Gear Energy Price Performance

TSE:GXE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 811,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,541. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gear Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

