Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 46.18%.
TSE:GXE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 811,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,541. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
