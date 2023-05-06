General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

GD stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.