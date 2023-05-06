General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $89.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.