Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 11.8% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 490,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 112,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gensource Potash Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Gensource Potash

(Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.