Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 4,096 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

