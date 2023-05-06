Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

