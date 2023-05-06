Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,909 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

