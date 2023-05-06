Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $201.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

