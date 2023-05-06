Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $427.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.