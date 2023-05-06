Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

