Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $803,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

