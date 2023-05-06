Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,559 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,785,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,578,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.