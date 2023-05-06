Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.89. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

