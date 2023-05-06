Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $416,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $24.31.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

