Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 126,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,909 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

