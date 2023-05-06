Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,310 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,785,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 245,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $40.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

