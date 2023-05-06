Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

