Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 9,790 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,547 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.