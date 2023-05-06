Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

NYSE:LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average of $353.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

