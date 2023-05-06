Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on June 6th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Gerdau Stock Up 5.7 %

GGB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

