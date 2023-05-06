Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on June 6th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Gerdau Stock Up 5.7 %
GGB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
