GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

