GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading 0.1% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.56 ($39.08) and last traded at €35.46 ($38.97). 14,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.42 ($38.92).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.91. The company has a market cap of $933.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

