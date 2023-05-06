Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 169,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,964. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

