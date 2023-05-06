Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 125,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,613. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $352.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.