Glenview Trust Co Acquires 8,414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

