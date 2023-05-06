Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

