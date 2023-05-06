Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.