Glenview Trust Co Has $4.37 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.84.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

