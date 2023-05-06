Glenview Trust Co Purchases 8,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 20,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 120,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 114,884 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.