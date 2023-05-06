Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,895 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

