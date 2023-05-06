Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

COP stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

