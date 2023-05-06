Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.45. 2,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

