Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28 to $10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.24. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.29. 618,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

