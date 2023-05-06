GMX (GMX) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $615.40 million and $26.93 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $70.83 or 0.00240862 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,211,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,688,005 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars.

