GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.65 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

