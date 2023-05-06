GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.10.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.