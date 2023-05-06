GoGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.51 million during the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
GoGold Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
