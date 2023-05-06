Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GARPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6848 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance
GARPY opened at $20.38 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.
About Golden Agri-Resources
