Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GARPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6848 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

GARPY opened at $20.38 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills, and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

