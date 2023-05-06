GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,822,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,225,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GLDG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

About GoldMining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GoldMining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 871,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

