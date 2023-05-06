Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LOPE opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

