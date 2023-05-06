Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$97.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.56. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$92.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.78%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

