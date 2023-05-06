Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Down 1.8%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 697,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 175,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Graphite One Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

