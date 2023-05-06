Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Gray Television Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.