Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Gray Television Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
