Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,387. The firm has a market cap of $676.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,138 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

