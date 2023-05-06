Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Griffon has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $43.74.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

