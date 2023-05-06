GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,168,912 shares trading hands.

GRIT Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.63. The company has a market cap of £254,800.00, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of -0.78.

About GRIT Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GRIT Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIT Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.